RFG Advisory LLC Sells 75,350 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,350 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PAVmed by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PAVmed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PAVmed by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PAVmed by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PAVmed by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of PAVmed from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday.

PAVmed stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.21. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

