RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $125.12 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $124.26 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

