RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,876,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,457,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,415,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

