RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $5.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19. RH reported earnings of $4.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $26.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $28.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $32.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in RH by 2,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RH traded up $10.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $346.17. 29,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. RH has a 12-month low of $313.85 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.