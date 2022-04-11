Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,636.92 ($73.93).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.20) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($80.00) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.80) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 6,139 ($80.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,538. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The company has a market cap of £99.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,750.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,170.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

