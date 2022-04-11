Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.