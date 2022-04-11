Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $21.97.
In related news, President Patrick W. Galley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.