Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 125,164 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

About Genworth Financial (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.