Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $45,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.48.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

