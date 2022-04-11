Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,447 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE HWM opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

