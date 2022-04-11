Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after purchasing an additional 295,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $254.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

