Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,597 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $8,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86,635 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

