Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,630 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,744,000 after acquiring an additional 218,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 723,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after acquiring an additional 68,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $99.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.79. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

