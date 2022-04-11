Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,619 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,619 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.78 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

