Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 372 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $49.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

