Robert Eugene Kristal Purchases 7,600 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) CFO Robert Eugene Kristal purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,396.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:BRTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. 98,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,903. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $64.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 58.98 and a quick ratio of 58.98.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

