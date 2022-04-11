Robert W. Baird Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.17.

TEX stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

