Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $453,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $43.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $551.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $5,915,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

