Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.23.

RCI.B stock traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$74.14. 510,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,936. The company has a market cap of C$37.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$56.00 and a 12-month high of C$74.29.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

