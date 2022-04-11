Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

Shares of ROOT traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,930. The firm has a market cap of C$156.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.14. Roots has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

