Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

ROP opened at $482.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

