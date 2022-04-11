Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.18.

TSE:AAV opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$2.92 and a one year high of C$10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,714,470.48.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

