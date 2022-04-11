Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 485

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 485 ($6.36) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AFM opened at GBX 415 ($5.44) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £466.84 million and a PE ratio of 122.06. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a one year low of GBX 266.25 ($3.49) and a one year high of GBX 495.61 ($6.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 358.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.16.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

