Royal Bank of Canada Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$69.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.17.
BCE stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$73.20. The company had a trading volume of 886,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. BCE has a 12-month low of C$57.66 and a 12-month high of C$73.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
