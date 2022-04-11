Royal Bank of Canada Raises Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Price Target to €6.30

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
OTCMKTS:ITGGF remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. Italgas has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.
