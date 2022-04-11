Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €106.00 ($116.48) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.51% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.79 ($120.65).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR PUM traded up €2.14 ($2.35) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €75.44 ($82.90). 470,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a one year high of €115.40 ($126.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.