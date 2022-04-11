Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €300.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($291.21) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of ADS traded up €3.90 ($4.29) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €207.60 ($228.13). 635,539 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €217.65 and its 200 day moving average is €248.89. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

