RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RTL Group from €57.50 ($63.19) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of RGLXY stock remained flat at $$5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

