Rupee (RUP) Market Cap Tops $418,713.59

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $418,713.59 and approximately $119.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 170.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022550 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

