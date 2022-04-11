Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,222 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2U by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

TWOU stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.11. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

