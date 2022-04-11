Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

