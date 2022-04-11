Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $385,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $36.81 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.68.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

