Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 578.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Prothena by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prothena by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Prothena news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

