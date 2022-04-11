Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $978,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 130.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

