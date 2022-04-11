Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after buying an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after buying an additional 1,506,654 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE U opened at $90.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 2.38.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.