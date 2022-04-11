Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

CPK stock opened at $139.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.59. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

