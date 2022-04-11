Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,628 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in M/I Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $41.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.