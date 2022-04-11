Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Position Lifted by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

