Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE opened at $5.02 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

