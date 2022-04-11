Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
SFE opened at $5.02 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
