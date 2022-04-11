SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.87.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $14.48 on Monday, reaching $64.07. 1,304,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,202. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.