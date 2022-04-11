Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Sangamo Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
SGMO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,277. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.
