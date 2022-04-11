SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €138.57 Average PT from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €138.57 ($152.28).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($167.03) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($169.23) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st.

SAP stock opened at €100.42 ($110.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55. SAP has a twelve month low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($142.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of €102.90 and a 200-day moving average of €115.14.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

