Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SRPT opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.