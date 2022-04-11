Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($7.03) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.05).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.56 ($6.11) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.74. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

