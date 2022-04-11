Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

SNDR stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

