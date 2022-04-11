Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Buys 3,429 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,429 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,983.23 ($3,912.43).
Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,553 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,984.52 ($3,914.12).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,043 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.14 ($3,911.00).
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,775 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,969.25 ($3,894.10).
Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 86.25 ($1.13). 96,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,630. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.06. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.46).
Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
