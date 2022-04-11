Scotiabank Boosts Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$46.25

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NPIFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.21.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $33.31 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

