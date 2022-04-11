Scotiabank Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$46.25

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$41.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$47.32. The firm has a market cap of C$9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.18.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.16%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

