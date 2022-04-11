Scotiabank Increases Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$5.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.
RROTF remained flat at $$2.95 on Monday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.
Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.
