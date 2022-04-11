Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,391 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $114.42 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

