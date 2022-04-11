SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

